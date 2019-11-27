Nahyan bin Zayed attend 4th Al Wathba group wedding

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, today attended the fourth group wedding at Al Wathba.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the wedding was organised at Mushref Majlis in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, and a number of officials.

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the couples and wished them a happy and stable family life.

The couples also extended their gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who spares no efforts to support the youth. They also hailed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for patronising the mass wedding.