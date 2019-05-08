Nakheel pedals ahead with Dh8.6m cycle track at new Nad Al Sheba community

By Staff

Master developer Nakheel is pedalling ahead at its new Nad Al Sheba community with a contract worth AED8.6 million for a five kilometre cycling track, jogging route and outdoor gyms.

Set for delivery early next year, the bike and running tracks will run side by side in a loop around the perimeter of the 1,500 villa community, located just off Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

The community contains four and five bedroom homes that will be available for lease soon. The access road has been completed.

The development will also have extensive retail and leisure facilities, including Nad Al Sheba Mall, currently under construction, and a community club with a restaurant, pool, gym and sports courts.