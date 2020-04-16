Nakheel supports Dubai’s frontline heroes

By WAM

Master developer Nakheel is supplying Dubai’s frontline medical staff with 485,000 items of protective clothing.

The supplies have been delivered to the Dubai Health Authority for distribution among doctors and nurses across the emirate.

A Nakheel spokesman said, "We are pleased to help support the medical teams who are among the frontline staff working tirelessly to treat people in need and protect Dubai’s citizens, residents and communities. We thank these heroes for their unwavering efforts to mitigate this unprecedented situation."

Last month, Nakheel announced an AED230 million economic package to ease the financial burden facing retailers and small businesses. It includes rent relief for Nakheel Malls tenants, taking effect when malls reopen, and rental holidays for small businesses at Nakheel master communities. Administration charges across various services are also waived for three months.

Nakheel has also just completed a two-week deep disinfection at its 647 residential buildings in Dubai, and continues a strict sanitisation regime at buildings and malls.

