National Bank of Fujairah extends partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF

By Wam

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC today announced that it is extending its partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, the UAE’s representative of the global conservation body (previously the Emirates Wildlife Society), for the fifth consecutive year.

The extension of this long-lasting partnership sees NBF reiterate its position as one of the leading financial institutions focused on the development of good Environment, Sustainability & Governance practices.

NBF will support Emirates Nature-WWF on its Empowerment Sustainable Partnership programmes with the intention to further fuel the organisation’s conservation initiatives across the UAE. NBF’s association will focus on conservational work in the Wadis of the Hajar Mountains, ranging from terrestrial conservation to supporting the survey of nocturnal species.

With a focus on spreading awareness around environmental issues, NBF will continue utilising its ATM network to raise funds and encourage customers to donate one Dirham when they withdraw money.

The bank will then contribute funds to match the total committed donation amount to boost conservation efforts in the region.

Vince Cook, NBF’s CEO said: "We are extremely proud to be building on our partnership with Emirates Nature - WWF and extend our support to programmes designed to preserve the environment in which our business thrives. Being a bank born and bred in the UAE, we believe we have a responsibility to make a positive impact on our extended communities and play a pivotal role in finding solutions for environmental and social issues."