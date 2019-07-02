National Media Council, Dubai Studio City partner to support CineMENA

By Wam

Dubai Studio City has announced its strategic partnership with the National Media Council, NMC, to support CineMENA, a platform dedicated to celebrating the art of content and fostering local and regional talent. The collaboration seeks to empower creative individuals to build their careers and compete internationally.

Through a series of industry-specific workshops held at in5 Media, an innovation centre located in Dubai Production City, CineMENA aims to enrich the UAE film industry through contributing to local content creation, and assisting Emirati filmmakers in developing and promoting cinematic content.

Commenting on the partnership, Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Studio City, said, "Since the inception of CineMENA and our dedicated filmmaking workshops, we have seen a huge demand for film and content creation facilities. We are immensely pleased to partner with the National Media Council to support the local and regional content creation industry with a focus on Arabic content and Emirati film. We look forward to expanding the platform that seeks to position the MENA region as an international powerhouse in this strategic domain."

Highlighting the significant role of local film production and its positive impact on the UAE’s national identity, Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Media Affairs at the NMC, said, "With its world-class infrastructure, studios and technical equipment, the UAE has all the right elements to help the film production sector grow and flourish. The National Media Council is keen to lend a helping hand to local filmmakers so that they can reach greater heights and contribute to shaping a vibrant film industry in the UAE.

Our partnership with Dubai Studio City aspires to enhance the quality of local film production and provide meaningful opportunities for Emirati talent to excel."

Over the past three years, Dubai Studio City organised over 30 free workshops coverage a wide range of topics within content creation. Its programme for 2019 features 12 workshops, including ‘Acting’ from 5th-7th July, as well as ‘Camera Assistant’, Producer’ and ‘Scriptwriting’ throughout the next couple of months.

CineMENA invites all content creation professionals and amateurs to attend the free workshops to develop their skills and learn about the latest industry trends and technologies.