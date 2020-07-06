NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

By WAM

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority denies the false information circulated on social media sites regarding the closing of shopping mall and commercial centres in the country for a renewable period of two weeks, and obliging restaurants to provide delivery services only.

The Authority has stressed the importance of obtaining news from the official authorities and called on all members of the public to ensure the authenticity of the information before circulation.

Failure to do so exposes individuals to legal repercussions and fines will be applied to anyone who spreads rumors and incorrect information.

