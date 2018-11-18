NCM: Bengal Gulf tropical depression will have no effect on UAE

By Wam

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a statement informing the public that the tropical depression formed in the Bengal Gulf and moving toward the southeast of the Arabian Sea shall not affect the UAE.

According to the Centre, the tropical depression formed in the Bengal Gulf and began moving this morning from Southern India heading towards the southeast of the Arabian Sea. "It is located at a latitude of 9.8 degrees North and longitude 73.7 degrees East, and moving Westward at speed 18 km/hr, with wind speeds around the centre ranging from 55 to 65 km/hr accompanied with rainy clouds," the NCM added.

The Centre advised that it is closely monitoring the situation on the hour and will provide updates accordingly. It urged members of the public to follow up with reports issued by NCM and ignoring rumours dispersed via social networking sites.