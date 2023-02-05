NCM: Expected weather forecast in UAE for the coming days

Expected weather forecast in UAE for the coming days , according to National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Monday

WEATHER: Humid with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas – fair to partly cloudy at times.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian gulf and in Oman sea

Tuesday

WEATHER: Humid with a probability of mist formation over some Northern areas – Fair to partly cloudy at times – increase in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian gulf and in Oman sea

Wednesday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some Coastal and Northern areas – gradual decrease in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly winds becoming moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds gradually by afternoon ,causing blowing dust westward, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate becoming rough gradually by afternoon in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea.

Thursday

WEATHER: Humid in the morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas – fair to partly cloudy , cloudy and dusty at times over some Northern and Eastern areas – another decrease in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

SEA: Rough in the Arabian gulf and moderate to rough in Oman sea.

Friday

WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times.

WIND: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 45 km/hr.

SEA: Rough in the Arabian gulf and in Oman sea

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.