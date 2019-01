By Wam

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers in the offshore Arabian Gulf about chances of fresh to strong northwesterly wind reaching 60 km/hr loaded with suspended dust and sand, which might cause poor visibility to less than 2,000 metres at times.

In a statement, the Centre also divulge the possibility of rough to very rough sea with wave height between 6 to 8 feet reaching 10 feet offshore from 5 p.m. today to 5 p.m. tomorrow.