NCM issues poor visibility warning

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a statement warning of fresh Northwesterly winds affecting the Arabian Gulf with wave heights ranging between four and six feet, peaking up to eight feet.

It went on to say that visibility will be reduced to less than one nautical mile at times from 11:00 on Saturday until 11:00 Sunday morning.

The NCM also called on automobile drivers to take all necessary precautions and to follow traffic regulations as a result of widespread dust which will reduce visibility to less than 1,500 metres across western areas of the country until 18:00 this evening.