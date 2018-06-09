NCM issues poor visibility warning

By
  • Wam
Published

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a statement calling on motorists and road users to exercise caution due to low visibility of less than 2,000 metres in areas across the country, as a result of Northwesterly winds until 20:00 on Saturday.

NCM warns of rough sea in Arabian Gulf for next 24 hours

The National Center of Meteorology,NCM, warns sea vessels in the offshore Arabian Gulf of the northwesterly fresh winds that cause sea disturbance deep into the Arabian Gulf.

In a statement today, the NCM expected the wave to be from 6 - 8 feet, from 8 PM today until 8 PM tomorrow evening.

