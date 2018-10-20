NCM predicts rainy weather, warns of poor visibility

By Wam

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), has advised that there is a chance of clouds formation, associated with rainfall and fresh winds in scattered areas of the UAE, causing a drop in visibility to less than 2,000 meter until 11 AM on Saturday.

The Centre has called on the public to stay away from wadis and running water areas, and on motorists to take all precaution and adhere to traffic rules due to poor visibility.

NCM issues offshore wind and waves warning

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-vessels in the offshore Arabian Gulf regarding its turbulence due to towering clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds.

In a statement the NCM said that waves height will be between 7 to 9 feet peaking up to 11 feet until 9pm today evening.