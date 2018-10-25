NCM renews warning of offshore wind

By Wam

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned sea-vessels against the offshore Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman due to the fresh Northwesterly winds.

In a statement, the centre said that the wind will continue, with wind speed reaching 40 km/hr, and rough sea with wave height 4 – 6 FT from 9 PM tonight until 6 AM tomorrow morning.

