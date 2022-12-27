NCM:The state of air instability in the Emirates continues today

By Emirates24/7

The National Center of Meteorology expects that the state of air instability will continue tomorrow, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with the appearance of some cumulus clouds in separate areas of the country, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, and the winds are light to moderate and active at times.

Wind: Southeasterly - Northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: Medium waves, turbulent sometimes with clouds, while the first tide will occur at 15:12, the second at 05:35, the first tide at 09:04, and the second at 22:30.

Sea of Oman: medium waves, turbulent sometimes with clouds, while the first tide will occur at 12:02, the second at 01:16, and the first tide at 18:33, and the second at 07:37.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 23 18 85 40

Dubai 22 18 80 35

Sharjah 21 17 75 40

Ajman 22 18 80 45

Umm Al Quwain 22 16 80 40

Ras al-Khaimah 23 15 75 35

Fujairah 25 21 80 40

Al Ain 24 15 80 35

Liwa 23 15 85 45

Al-Ruwais 22 18 80 40

Goods 23 19 80 45

Delma 24 20 80 50

Greater Tunb 24 21 80 50

Lesser Tunb 24 21 80 50

Abu Musa 24 21 85 60

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.