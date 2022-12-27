NCM:The state of air instability in the Emirates continues today
The National Center of Meteorology expects that the state of air instability will continue tomorrow, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with the appearance of some cumulus clouds in separate areas of the country, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, and the winds are light to moderate and active at times.
Wind: Southeasterly - Northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.
Arabian Gulf: Medium waves, turbulent sometimes with clouds, while the first tide will occur at 15:12, the second at 05:35, the first tide at 09:04, and the second at 22:30.
Sea of Oman: medium waves, turbulent sometimes with clouds, while the first tide will occur at 12:02, the second at 01:16, and the first tide at 18:33, and the second at 07:37.
The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:
City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 23 18 85 40
Dubai 22 18 80 35
Sharjah 21 17 75 40
Ajman 22 18 80 45
Umm Al Quwain 22 16 80 40
Ras al-Khaimah 23 15 75 35
Fujairah 25 21 80 40
Al Ain 24 15 80 35
Liwa 23 15 85 45
Al-Ruwais 22 18 80 40
Goods 23 19 80 45
Delma 24 20 80 50
Greater Tunb 24 21 80 50
Lesser Tunb 24 21 80 50
Abu Musa 24 21 85 60
