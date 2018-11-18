NCM: Tropical depression in Arabian Sea will have no effect on the country

By Wam

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has expected that the tropical depression located Southeast of the Arabian Sea will weaken to low pressure on Tuesday, noting that it will have no effect on the country.

In its second report on the expected tropical case in the Arabian Sea, NCM said that the tropical depression is located Southeast of the Arabian Sea at a latitude of 10.4 degrees North and longitude 69.4 degrees East, moving westward at speed 14 km/h, with wind speed around the centre range from 55 to 65 km/h accompanied with rainy clouds.



The NCM closely monitoring the situation on the hour and will provide updates accordingly, urging the public to follow up the reports and avoid rumors.