NCM warns of poor visibility due to dusty weather

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a five-day weather forecast from Monday until Friday.

The centre said that today, Monday, there is a chance of convective clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, with some possible rainfall. Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly with speeds of 15 – 25 Km/ hr, reaching 38 Km/hr and causing blowing dust or sand at times. Wave heights will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Gulf of Oman.

It added, "On Tuesday, there will continue to be the chance of convective clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, associated with rainfall, while temperatures will fall in the west. Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly, becoming northwesterly in the west by the afternoon. Speeds will be 20 – 30 Km/ hr, reaching 40 Km/hr, causing blowing dust at times. The sea state will be moderate, becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf by afternoon, and moderate in the Gulf of Oman.

"On Wednesday, the weather will be humid at night, with probable formation of fog by the morning and with a fall in temperatures. Winds will be north-westerly with speeds of 20 – 30 Km/ hr, reaching 45 Km/hr over the sea, causing blowing dust over exposed areas during the day. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Gulf of Oman.

"On Thursday, the weather will be humid again at night in inland areas, with the probability of fog formation by morning, later turning fair. Winds will be north-westerly with speeds of 15 – 25 Km/ hr, reaching 38 Km/hr over the sea. In the Arabian Gulf, the sea state will be rough, becoming moderate by night, and moderate in the Gulf of Oman.

"On Friday, it will continue to be humid at night and in the early morning in inland and coastal areas, with some fog forming. Winds will be north-westerly, becoming south-easterly with speeds of 10 – 20 Km/ hr, reaching 30 Km/hr. The sea state will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman."