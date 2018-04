The National Centre of Meteorolorogy (NCM) has called on drivers to take precautions on the roads due to poor visibility (less than 2,000 metres) due to winds causing blowing sand and dust, until 6 pm today.

The Centre also reiterated its previous warnings of the sea state in the Arabian Gulf, warning of high waves (between 4 - 6 feet, and reaching 7 feet), also until 6 pm.