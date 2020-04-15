Nearly 1,030 hotel rooms allocated for frontline medical personnel through Ma’an’s "Together We Are Good" programme

By WAM

Several hotels and one school across Abu Dhabi have contributed 1,030 rooms to Ma’an’s "Together We Are Good" programme to accommodate doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals and support staff working on the frontline.

The properties include Millennium Group, Royal Rose, City Seasons, Park Rotana, Ayla (Al Ain City), Millennium Capital Gate, who have all contributed hotel rooms and suites, in addition to International Academic School.

Ma’an is also funding part of the stays through the financial contributions people have made to the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme.

All properties are offering rooms as in-kind contributions for medical personnel and support staff who are on standby for urgent cases and need a place to isolate away from their families. More than 1,000 staff will benefit, including those from SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Co.), as well as other external medical services staff.

The rooms have been coordinated by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The "Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that was launched to provide the community with a channel to support the national effort against the current health and economic challenges. The programme stimulates social responsibility through opening the door for financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies.

Bin Ham Group has offered hotel rooms as in-kind contributions with free meals and room service for medical staff.

Ahmed Musallam Bin Ham Al Amri, Vice President and Founder, City Seasons Hotels, said: "During this unprecedented time in our nation, it is a natural gesture to step in and offer our resources to the medical professionals who are working tirelessly and sacrificing their own needs for the greater good.

"The medical community is truly a heroic one, now and always. Their spirit will not go unnoticed and we are pleased to offer support by extending our hospitality to them during this trying time."

Amal Yousif, Staff Nurse, said: "We are extremely grateful for the insurmountable support we have received from across the nation, who we are honoured to serve. Ma’an’s "Together We Are Good" campaign proves that resilience, solidarity and social responsibility are all aspects instilled in members of our society, and for that we feel safe knowing we can come together as one in even the most challenging of times."

Ali Mohamed Saeed Al Badi, Owner of the International Academic School said: "We consider this contribution a national duty, urging us to participate in the tremendous national effort that we see from various sectors and groups of society in Abu Dhabi to address the current health challenges."

Participants wishing to contribute financially can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED 1000), 6678 (AED 500), 6683 (AED 100) and 6658 (AED 50).

They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366.

Transfers can also be made via First Abu Dhabi Bank using the IBAN number: AE100351011003988349032.

In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.

