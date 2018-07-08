New Al Ain Hospital 66% complete

Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) has revealed that 66 per cent of the AED4.4-billion New Al Ain Hospital, a project with a total built up area of 347 thousand square metres being executed in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), is now complete.

"Musanada is keen on delivering these projects, of which the New Al Ain Hospital representing one of the most important, as part of the Company’s efforts to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide high quality healthcare services in line with best international specifications throughout the Emirate, ensuring that they are accessible to UAE nationals anywhere," stated Ali Al Haj Al Mehairbi, Musanada’s Executive Director, Building Construction Management Division.

"These projects receive the interest and close follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as the project represents part of Musanada’s contribution to achievement of Abu Dhabi Plan and its main objectives on the healthcare front," he added.

Al Mehairbi indicated that the project was designed according to environmental sustainability criteria that significantly reduce energy and water consumption and make maximum use of the sunrays. Moreover, the hospital featured a distinctive design that allowed shades to fall on the windows on the external facades, eventually reducing pressure on the air conditioning equipment. In addition, modern low-emission and power consumption lighting systems were supplied and installed for all the hospital facilities.

Al Mehairbi stated that Musanada was keen that the specifications of this hospital were aligned to latest international standards for this type of projects. The Company developed the technical specifications of the project according to the criteria and requirements of the concerned authorities, particularly Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), with full coordination throughout the various phases of the project to ensure implementation of international specifications and standards applicable to the medical facility sector in order to attain highest and most recent specifications, which would reflect on the quality of the healthcare services provided.

"There were 3,462 workers engaged in the project which started in March 2014 along 3 main contracts. The Company completed all the concrete works of the main and utility buildings together with the project’s steel structures, and it commissioned and handed over the primary substation," he noted. "Musanada completed 83% of the utility building works, 71% of the main building works, 76% of the electromechanical works and 54% of the architectural works," he added.

Al Mehairibi considered the New Al Ain Hospital as a real healing oasis, designed according to highest international standards and featuring unique natural and aesthetic characteristics combining state-of-the-art medical technologies and natural atmospheres, reflecting the unique nature of Al Ain City.

On the other hand, Mohamed Hassan Al-Zaabi, Executive Director, Operations Department at SEHA said that SEHA is keen on providing appropriate facilities and environment for provision of high quality healthcare services accessible to community members anywhere they reside. SEHA’s strategy is to develop the provided advanced healthcare services by deploying a network of comprehensive hospitals and clinics spreading across all the regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Al-Zaabi added that the New Al Ain Hospital will provide integrated medical services to residents of Al Ain region in line with latest international practices and standards in the medical facility sector, enhancing the quality of health services provided to community members.

The hospital project will have 719 beds, including 484 beds for general medicine, surgery, children’s ward and maternity, 67 for ICU, 142 for medical rehabilitation, and 26 for VIP patients and royal suites. It will also include 104 advanced specialised clinics, 17 radiology rooms for X-ray, CT Scan and MRI services, as well as 22 specialised rooms for endoscopy diagnosis and procedures. There will also be an educational and simulation building equipped with simulation rooms, learning halls and a central library.

The project also features a car parking facility accommodating up to 1,573 cars in two underground floors, in addition to some external buildings such as the administration building, the Al Ain Region Central Morgue, the utility building, the logistics building and the primary substation.

The hospital is a leading project in using solar panels to generate clean electricity (4,700 panels with a total capacity of 1.5 megawatts, securing part of its energy needs while saving operating costs. It also enhances the efficiency of thermal insulation of the ceiling of the building, consequently reducing pressure on the air conditioning equipment. The hospital also features a distinctive design that allows shades to fall on external windows, helping to keep the building internally cool, in addition to the use of internal blinds which are connected to a smart control system, automatically operated in line with the external weather and internal conditions.

SEHA, in collaboration with Musanada, has deployed innovative technologies in designing and constructing the hospital to minimise wasting of water by installing special valves to conserve water consumption throughout the hospital facilities. Waste water from air conditioning equipment and stormwater will be used for irrigating the external landscape.