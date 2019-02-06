New bus route between Dubai Mall Metro Station and Dubai Sky Courts

By Staff

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduces on Thursday (Feb 7th) a new bus route (Route 30) to serve passengers commuting between Dubai Mall Metro Station and Dubai Sky Courts district.

“Buses deployed on this route will shuttle between Dubai Mall Metro Station and Dubai Sky Courts via several localities such as Nad Al Shiba, Road 2, Liwan Entrance, Liwan Mazaya 18, Liwan Mazaya 99, Liwan Mazaya 6, Liwan Mazaya 10A, Eppco, Muntazah Petrol Station 1 and other districts and landmarks all the way to Dubai Sky Courts,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

RTA is keen on meeting the rising demand for public buses and boosting the integration of public transport network in Dubai through opening new routes and upgrading the existing ones thus enhancing the happiness of public transport riders, especially bus commuters.

Public buses are a key pillar of public transport means in Dubai; which also include the metro, tram and marine transit modes.

“The underlying objective of launching this route is to swiftly address the needs of the public. It also copes with the growing economic and tourist business in Dubai, prompted by the rapid development drive seen by the UAE,” added Shakeri.

RTA renews its commitment to broaden and improve the public transport network in line with the urban and demographic growth of the Emirate.

Well-planned bus routes form a key backbone in raising public transport ridership as they enhance connectivity by reaching central business districts.

This positively affects traffic flow by reducing traffic congestion, lowering accident rates and thus increasing environment sustainability and safety.