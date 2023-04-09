New Fees and Procedures for Obtaining a UAE Golden Visa

By E247

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) has announced updated fees of Dhs1,250 for obtaining a 6-month entry permit to the UAE to complete the 10-year golden visa procedures. These fees include Dhs1,000 for issuance, Dhs100 for application, Dhs100 for smart services, Dhs28 for electronic services, and Dhs22 for ICP fees.

The golden visa is available for investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes, according to the ICP. To apply for an entry permit, customers must submit a passport, a color photo, and evidence of golden visa eligibility.

If an electronic entry permit application is returned for missing data or documents, it must be resubmitted within 30 days, the ICP stated. The application will be automatically rejected if it is returned three times. If an application is rejected, only the issuance fees and any financial guarantees will be refunded.

The ICP also mentioned that the fees will be refunded through the credit card within six months of submitting the application. Alternatively, they will be refunded as per the observed procedures by cheque or bank transfer, but this is applicable only for banks existing in the UAE, and it should not exceed five years.

