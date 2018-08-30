New job opportunities in Dubai

By Neil Grayson

A number of jobs in a wide variety of industries have been advertised here in Dubai this week, ranging from opportunities at local establishments like GEMS Education to well-known international companies like Ryan Air and VICE. The world famous Huda Beauty brand here in the UAE is advertising, too. Here are some of our picks:



FRONT DESK - THE RITZ-CARLTON

The Dubai International Finance Centre hotel needs a front desk agent. You’ll be processing all guest check-ins by confirming reservations, assigning rooms, and issuing and activating room keys. Plus, processing all payment types such as room charges, cash, checks, debit, or credit. You can apply here: www.jobs.marriott.com

RYAN AIR

The low-cost airline are coming to Dubai at the end of September, and they’re looking for Boeing 737 rated captains, Boeing 737 First officers, Non-Type Rated Captains and Non-Type Rated First Officers who are flying aircraft with at least a MTOW of 30 tonnes.

Information days are being held at Hilton Dubai, Jumeirah Beach at these times:

Tuesday 25th September sessions will take place at 11am, 2,30pm and 4.30pm.

Wednesday 26th September sessions will take place at 10:30am, 2.30pm and 4.30pm

Thursday 27th September one session will be held at 9:30am.

HEAD OF DRAMA - GEMS EDUCATION

This well-known local organisation are looking for a head of drama at their Wellington Academy in Al Khail. You’ll need the following:

• A certified teaching qualification with exceptional subject knowledge and experience of leading a high performing teaching team

• Experience teaching GCSE and A-Level or equivalent

• A proven track record of outstanding learning and teaching

• B.Ed or degree and PGCE / PGDE or equivalent

You can apply on the GEMS website at www.careers.gemseducation.com

ASSISTANT HOUSEKEEPING MANAGER - MOVENPICK HOTELS

An assistant housekeeping manager is needed for the Movenpick at Dubai Media City. At least three years of experience is desired. Apply at www.movenpick.com

MOVENPICK HOTEL – FLORIST

Also at the Dubai Media City Movenpick Hotel, they’re recruiting for a florist. You’ll need to be qualified and have suitable experience (at least two years). Again, head to www.movenpick.com

MOTION GRAPHICS DESIGNER - VICE DUBAI

This youth media company are looking for a motion graphics designer for their website, vice.com. You’ll need to be fluent in both written and spoken Arabic. Apply at the Vice Arabia LinkedIn page: www.linkedin.com

TABLE STAFF - FIVE STAR HOTEL

Waiter and waitress jobs are available at a prestigious Dubai hotel. The job includes free accommodation and food. There are eight hours of duty per shift. Contact precise.hr12@gmail.com

SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER – HUDA BEAUTY

This is a chance to work on a world famous social media presence.

• Minimum 4 years experience in social media or video production. Previous video content is preferred.

• Candidates must have experience managing YouTube, as well as other Google platforms (keyword planner and YouTube advertising)

• Keen eye for detail.

• Multi-taskers, and good at dealing with people.

• Needs to work well under pressure.

• Innovative and always looking for new trends / setting new trends.

Go to the company’s LinkedIn page for more and to apply: www.linkedin.com

SALES ASSISTANT – DUBAI DUTY FREE

As a Sales Assistant at the airport’s duty free, your key responsibilities would be selling products in the duty free shops, helping customers, maintaining cleanliness, arranging merchandise, replenishing shelves and processing payments. You can apply of the Dubai Duty Free website here: http://ddf.amris.com

RECEPTIONIST (ARABIC SPEAKING) – GERMAN MEDICAL CENTRE

The German Medical Centre are looking for a receptionist to join their team. You’ll need to be able to speak Arabic but also have good English communication skills, as well as being organised, have interpersonal and problem-solving skills. You can apply for this one here: https://gottajobs.com