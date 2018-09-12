New job opportunities in Dubai

By Neil Grayson

Plenty of jobs have been advertised again in Dubai and across the UAE this week. Here’s our pick, including positions at the RTA, Lush and one of Jumeirah’s best-known resorts.

RTA – VARIOUS ROLES

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority have advertised a lot of new positions this week to work on roads, metro, buses, trams and water services. Jobs include managers, supervisors, engineers and accountants. See all the work available on their website: https://careers.rta.ae

LUSH – SALES

The British cosmetic retailer is looking for a junior sales ambassador at its new RAK store. You’ll be one of the very first in-store employees there.

This role is perfect for anyone with:

• Zero to one year experience in the retail industry

• An interest in cosmetics

• Who loves to dance and enjoy an energetic environment

• Clear communication skills

• Able to travel to shop location in Ras Al-Khaimah

• Can communicate expertly in Arabic (preferred)

• With a valid visa ( anyone with a visit visa is eligible to apply as well)

There are a number of other jobs with Lush in the UAE available. Apply and browse at www.mena.lush.com

DUBAI MARINE BEACH RESORT AND SPA – SECRETARY

This well-known resort in Jumeirah 1 next to La Mer is looking for a Secretary to join immediately.

You should have MS Office knowledge and excellent communication skills. Find the job via www.indeed.ae

RAFFLES NURSERIES – TEACHING ASSISTANT

A teaching assistant is wanted for immediate start in a small nursery at Arabian Ranches, Dubai.

A minimum 2 year experience required

Attested documents are a requirement along with minimum of a High School leaving certificate.

Cache Level 1,2,3 or Bachelor degree preferred.

This is a full time job. Apply and find out mopre via nurserycareers@rafflesis.com

EMIRATES FLIGHT CATERING – GRAPHIC DESIGN INTERN

Some of the tasks the intern may be assigned with:

• Assist with the creation of print marketing collateral (brochures, flyers, posters, banners etc.)

• Attend meetings and brainstorm sessions with managers to discuss design and videography goals.

• Work with variety of media and stay updated with design skill and technologies.

• Demonstrate ability to work in a team of HR specialists, various management, corporate stakeholder, etc. in order to understand design goals.

Requirements to apply

• Eligible majors: Art & Design, Graphic Design, Advertising or a related field, etc.

• Strength in Video editing.

• High level of creativity and detail orientation

• Ability and eagerness to work with a team of other creative professionals

• Ability to work and empathize with diverse customer needs

• Solid understanding of design best practices and the creative process

• Ability to use sound judgement and have awareness of current events

• Confidence to work under pressure and deliver projects on quick turnarounds

• Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator etc.)

• Proficiency in English (written and spoken)

Find this position via oliv.com or contact Emirates directly.