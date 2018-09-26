New jobs in Dubai this week, including Apple

By Neil Grayson

There are more big brands looking to employ in Dubai this week, including a number at Apple. IT, security and social media jobs have been advertised too. Here are some of our picks:

IT assistant – Magrudy Enterprises LLC

The qualified candidates for shortlisting at this well-known book store must have an excellent technical expertise and superior IT skills with the positive qualities of thoroughness, reliability, strong organizational abilities and attention to detail. Here’s what’s required:

• BS/BA in computer science, IT or relevant field; MS/MBA in business considered to be a plus.

• Significant experience as IT Professional in a corporate setting

• IT Administration: 3 Years

• Microsoft Dynamics Navision * LS Retail: 1 year (Required)

• Virtualization: 1 year (Required)

• Proven ability to troubleshoot hardware, software, and network issues quickly and effectively.

• Highly experienced with various operating systems and databases.

• Track record of successful project management.

• Critical thinking skills and an analytical mind with strong problem-solving abilities.

• Enthusiastic about working collaboratively.

• Excellent communication and presentation skills.

• Pleasant demeanor and strong customer service skills.

• Solid interpersonal skills.

Job Type: Full-time

Experience:

• IT Management: 2 years (Preferred)

• IT Administration: 3 years (Preferred)

Apply and find out more at www.magrudy.com

Various – Apple, UAE

Apple are recruiting for a wide range of positions, from forensic accountants to store genius’ and sales executives. Most are based in Dubai; some are in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. To see what is currently on offer, go to jobs.apple.com and set your location to United Arab Emirates.

www.jobs.apple.com

Social Media Manager – Bizrah Medical Centre

Bizrah Medical Centre are looking for:

• An expert in Digital Marketing

• Somebody with a minimum 2-3 years of experience in this field

• Vast experience in social media ads and management

• We’d prefer Arabic and English speaking candidates

• The salary is negotiable according to experience

• You’ll perform tasks such as: ads, marketing plans, calendar, managing comments, creative posts, reaching out to influencers, adwords etc

• This is a full-time job

• Salary: AED6,000.00 to AED9,000.00 /month

Experience:

• Social Media Marketing: 2 years (Required)

Apply at www.indeed.ae

ASSISTANT MANAGER – CHEEKY MONKEY’S PLAY LAND

- Assist, support and work closely with the Branch Manager in the day - to - day management of the branch.

- Operate the Shop till in accordance with Company procedure.

- Ensure the operational staffs work efficiently, effectively and in line with Cheeky Monkeys policy, systems and procedures.

- Adhere to Health &Safety regulations and procedures.

- Undertake additional tasks, commensurate with the post, as directed by the Branch Manager.

- Undertake training, as directed by the Operations Manager.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: AED4,000.00 /month

Experience:

• Sales: 1 year (Preferred)

• Hospitality: 1 year (Preferred)

• Retail: 1 year (Preferred)

• Management: 1 year (Preferred)

Apply at www.indeed.ae

Security guard manager – City Care Security

City Care Security are looking for a Security Manager to join an exciting contract site. The successful individual will assist the Operations Manager in leading and inspiring our front line team to achieve business resilience.

Your ability to coach and develop people to become highly effective security professionals will be critical to your success and that of the team. You will enjoy leading from the front and drive performance through your team.

They Offer:

• A fantastic working environment.

• Full and ongoing training with a view for career development.

• Full corporate company uniform and PPE provided [If Required]

Requirements:

• 'Multi-site' management experience

• Effective communicator at all levels on the business

• Ability to work effectively and calmly under pressure

• Excel in prioritizing tasks efficiently

• Exemplary people management skills

• Excellent MS office suite skills

• Clear understanding of implementation of security management practice

• Demonstrable experience of practical incident management and health and safety.

Roles and Responsibilities:

• On call [Working rotation within the team]

• Ensure the security services team delivers an outstanding service that is focused on the experience of all at the corporate site.

• Effectively communicate on all levels with colleagues, clients and users, giving confidence in the capabilities of the security service team.

• Lead training and development programs that ensure the security services team is equipped to deliver professional and proactive solutions and customer service.

• Manage all escalations received through to resolution to a high standard

• Collaborate with lateral management peers to ensure the best service delivery.

• Conducting 'out of hours' welfare visits to officers on site

• Creating and providing detailed reports upon request

• Develop and promote good internal relations in order to identify and implement continual improvements.

• Develop and mentor security staff.

• Ensuring all contractual (KPI) obligations are met

This is a full-time job.

Salary: AED10,000.00 to AED15,000.00 /month

Experience:

• Security Guards Manager in Dubai: 10 years (Required)

Education:

• Bachelor's (Required)

Location:

• Dubai (Required)

License:

• UAE (Required)

• SIRA (Required)

Apply via www.indeed.ae