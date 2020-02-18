New judges, military prosecutors sworn in before Mohamed bin Zayed

By WAM

A group of judges and military prosecutors were sworn in today at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, before His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to administer justice and remain loyal to the UAE Constitution and its laws.

While welcoming the new judges and military prosecutors, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished them success and urged them to maintain honesty, fairness, integrity and responsibility while delivering justice.

He also advised them to be role models while upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.