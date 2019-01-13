New licence to allow visiting doctors to work in Dubai

By WAM

Dubai Healthcare City Authority has announced the introduction of a new licence which allows international physicians, dentists, and Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) practitioners to enter the UAE, and work in up to three clinical facilities within the Dubai Healthcare City, DHCC, free zone.

The Visiting Doctor’s licence, which aims to attract international medical talent to Dubai, is being introduced ahead of Arab Health, the largest exhibition for healthcare and trade professionals in the Middle East.

During, its 15th consecutive year of participation, DHCC will showcase its developments and projects in healthcare, medical education, and regulation, along with its wellness expansion, aimed at advancing the healthcare sector and strengthening Dubai’s economic resilience.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory (DHCR), said, "Attracting global medical expertise to serve the health of our citizens is one of the main pillars of the transformation of Dubai’s medical system.

The new Visiting Doctor’s licence will help achieve this as it provides flexibility and mobility for global, high-calibre physicians wishing to work in Dubai Healthcare City, consequently increasing unique expertise in the free zone."

Currently, visiting doctors can practice temporarily in the free zone only through a licence obtained by the clinical facilities, which is valid for a three-month-period; with the option to extend by an additional three months only.

With the new licence, physicians will be able to work for two years, once they obtain the Letter of Acceptance (document confirming their eligibility to work as physicians) and enter into a contract with a clinical facility.

They will also be able to sponsor their families during the licence’s validity period.

Eligible healthcare professionals can apply for the licence starting from January 20F and a special DArab Health licence fee rate will be offered from that date until the concluding day of the exhibition on 31st January.