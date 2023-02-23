New mechanism for health insurance for visitors to Dubai soon

By Translated by ChatGPT

The Dubai Health Authority has confirmed that all visitors to Dubai are required to have health insurance in accordance with the law.

The CEO of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, Saleh Al Hashimi, explained that the new mechanism, which will target visitors, includes medical benefits that visitors can obtain in emergency cases and guarantees that they will have access to high-quality insurance services throughout their stay in the country. He also noted that insurance package prices in Dubai start from AED 525, and that there is a basic package required by the authority, as well as a number of improved packages designed specifically according to the products and needs present in the insurance market in the emirate.

Al Hashimi stated that the coverage limit for the basic package is AED 150,000, but the improved packages can be tailored to meet the needs of beneficiaries with coverage limits that exceed AED 150,000, and not less than those issued by insurance companies.

He confirmed that the authority is following strict procedures to ensure compliance with health insurance laws and procedures in the emirate, where violations are issued to employers and sponsors who do not include those they are responsible for in health insurance.

Regarding the authority's supervision mechanism to ensure individuals and institutions comply with health insurance laws and regulations in the emirate, Al Hashimi stated that "the authority is working in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to monitor violators and to enforce the law extensively."

He added: "The authority seeks, through the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, to create a health system characterized by efficiency and transparency by developing systems, regulations, and procedures that serve the insurance system. The authority has launched initiatives to ensure the quality of medical services, and to review benefit schedules and packages."

Al Hashimi emphasized that providing patients with the medical services they deserve in government and private hospitals and clinics requires the availability of appropriate insurance coverage, as stipulated by laws, regulations, and guidelines, especially the legal provisions that linked residence and insurance coverage.

