New members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council sworn in before Mohamed bin Zayed

By Wam

The new members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council have been sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Attending the swearing-in ceremony were H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police and Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Department of Education and Knowledge.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the new members on the trust placed in their capabilities by the country's leadership and wished them success and teamwork spirit in their endeavours to achieve the aspired national developmental objectives.

Sheikh Mohamed extended thanks to the former members of the council for the efforts they had made to drive the growth of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirmed the continued development of governmental work across the emirate, and consolidation of institutional values based on distinguished performance, innovation, creativity, elasticity and teamwork spirit.

"Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is forging ahead with underpinning the pillars of comprehensive and sustainable development at the economic, social, political and cultural levels," he said, noting that aspiring for progress and prosperity is the right of all countries that boast strong will and determination, best utilise science and knowledge and invest in the unlimited potential of their people.

"We are seeking to secure a paradigm shift at the governmental work and service levels provided by various departments in order to drive growth and elevate our nation to advanced rankings across various developmental and competiveness indices," he added.

A group photo was taken for H.H. Sheikh Mohamed along with the new members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.