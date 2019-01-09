New report to highlight impact of Dubai 10X projects

By Wam

The Dubai Competitiveness Office is preparing a comprehensive report on the competitiveness of 26 approved projects submitted by 24 government entities in Dubai during the first edition of "Dubai 10X" initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Dubai Future Foundation, DFF.

Regarding the report, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the DFF, said, "The report is the result of our collaboration with the Dubai Competitiveness Office and supports Dubai's global competitiveness and leadership in leading innovative and smart government initiatives to achieve the objectives of Dubai 10X.

"This joint collaboration underlines the importance of promoting innovation and adoption of disruptive practices that further Dubai’s position as a hub for emerging technologies and a benchmark for government excellence globally," he added.

The report covers a range of important global key indexes, such as the World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report, the World Bank's Doing Business Index, the Mercer Quality of Living Survey, and others.

Speaking about the report, Hani Al Hamli, Secretary-General of the Dubai Competitiveness Office, said, "The importance of the report lies in the use of innovative ideas and projects involving various government entities involved in the Dubai 10X initiative to promote Dubai's competitive position globally. Innovation has become the cornerstone of any successful development project to enhance technical and economic potential."

Al Hamli added, "The participation of several government entities in the Dubai 10X initiative will strengthen Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation and represents a leading global model for government excellence by investing in innovation and the 4th industrial revolution."

Promoting the competitiveness of projects The Dubai Future Foundation, which oversees the Dubai 10X initiative, signed a partnership agreement with the Dubai Competitiveness Office last October to prepare an annual report on the competitiveness of the approved Dubai 10X projects, and extend support to the teams and provide required information to ensure implementation of the project and success.

The team will prepare a detailed annual report on all Dubai 10X approved projects and measure the associated international competitiveness indexes to study their impact on improving the competitiveness of Dubai.

This partnership with the Dubai Competitiveness Office enables the use of the Future Competitive Platform as a tool to track the impact of initiatives, monitor their progress, as well as be used as a reference in implementing best practices.