New speed limit on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St, Dubai

By Wam

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General HQ have decided to increase the speed limit on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in the sector between Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Yalayes Road from 90 to 100 km/hr as of March 17, 2019.

"The decision to raise the speed limit on this sector of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street has been taken after elaborate studies conforming to the Speed Management Manual in Dubai," said Maitha bin Adai, Chief Executive Officer of the Traffic and Roads Agency.

"The current speed limits are being revised as part of traffic safety studies continuously commissioned by Traffic and Roads Agency on vital roads across the Emirate of Dubai. Lowering or increasing speed limits depends on the road condition and the surrounding environment, in coordination with the strategic partners," she added.

Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, Dubai Police, said, "Measures will be taken to adjust the speed cameras and set them at 120 km/h for the safety of road users. RTA and Dubai Police are engaged in continuous consultation and coordination including examining the current speed limits on some roads that need to be adjusted, and taking appropriate decisions in line with the vision of Dubai Government aimed at enhancing the traffic safety on Dubai roads."