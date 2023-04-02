New system for traffic violations deduction in Sharjah starts with a 35% discount

By E247

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, confirmed to "Al Bayan Newspaper" that the new mechanism for discounting violations in Sharjah came into effect from Saturday. The discount is 35% of the value of the violation if it is paid within 60 days from the date of committing it.

The new mechanism is a sustainable system throughout the year aimed at facilitating the community, as a complement to the decision issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah regarding the permanent discount project to regulate the exemption rate for traffic violations in the emirate, which was recently announced.

He also said that there was a great rush from violators in the last two hours of the 50% discount period on the system to pay their outstanding violations, which created pressure on him, so they were unable to pay them. He called on all drivers and vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision to reduce violations, settle their situations, and not wait until the last hours.

He noted that the violations payment service is available through the Sharjah Police application and the Ministry of Interior application (MOI UAE), as well as the (Sahal) devices spread in police and commercial centers in the emirate.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police added that the Executive Council of Sharjah always presents projects that serve the community members, in addition to adopting all initiatives that contribute to this direction, the most prominent of which is the proposal for early payment of traffic violations by the General Directorate of Sharjah Police. He pointed out that many community members are waiting for the 50% traffic discounts that are available on national holidays across the country so that they can pay their fines, but we decided to have a sustainable program throughout the year so that violators can benefit from a 35% discount within 60 days of the violation.

The discount applies to minor violations, but not to serious traffic violations, where the owners do not benefit from the decision, such as driving at excessive speed, which poses a danger to the driver and road users, driving under the influence of alcohol, causing a person's death, making changes to the vehicle's engine or chassis without a license, and other violations that are considered dangerous.

He explained that the discount will continue for the same percentage for two months, and violators will be exempted by 25% if they pay the amount after 60 days, and before one year from the date of committing the violation, and the discount will expire after one year, and there will be no future discount. He pointed out that many people find it difficult to pay these fines, so we decided to implement this system to give them a chance to pay their fines.

