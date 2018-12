New Year holiday for UAE's private sector announced

By Wam

New Year holiday for government sector announced

The official New Year holiday for all ministries and federal entities has been announced as Tuesday, 1st January, 2019, with official duty to resume on Wednesday, 2nd January.

The announcement was made Monday in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR.

The Authority extended its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the country's citizens and residents, on the occasion.

New Year holiday for private sector announced

Tuesday, 1st January, 2019, will be a public holiday for the private sector to mark the New Year, according to a circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

