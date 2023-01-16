NHRC to prepare for national report on 'Universal Periodic Review' of human rights

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2023 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has held its tenth meeting headed by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the NHRC.

The meeting was held in the presence of Committee members, representatives of relevant institutions in the country, and Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), as an observer.

Attendees discussed the preparatory process for the UAE’s fourth national report on the “Universal Periodic Review” of human rights.

During the meeting held at the headquarters of the Presidential Court, Dr. Gargash was briefed on the first draft of the national report prepared by the executive working group of the National Human Rights Committee.

He stressed the need to continue the consultative meetings with civil society institutions in the country and the National Human Rights Commission regarding the draft report.



