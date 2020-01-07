Nominations for Mohammed bin Rashid Tolerance Award extended

By WAM

The International Institute for Tolerance, IIT, has extended nominations deadline for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award to 15th January 2020. The move comes in response to the high uptake from individuals and entities with outstanding achievements in promoting tolerance worldwide.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the initiative in 2019 in line with the UAE's Year of Tolerance.

The Award seeks to recognise those who champion tolerance within their communities and across the globe as a means of fostering intercultural communication, encouraging interfaith dialogue and highlighting the true image of Islam as a religion of peace.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Hamad Al Shaikh Ahmad Al Shaibani, IIT Managing Director, said, "The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award seeks to promote the value of tolerance that the UAE holds dear, and reflects the keenness of the country’s leadership to celebrate global efforts to instil positive values in society."

For his part, Major General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Award, said, "The high number of nominations emphasises the importance of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award as a global initiative that unifies international efforts to renounce intolerance, prejudice and hatred."

He noted that extending the deadline will provide more individuals and entities with the opportunity to submit their nominations for this first-of-a-kind initiative.

The Award aims to develop youth leadership capabilities through carefully designed programmes to shape a new generation of ambassadors of tolerance who dedicate their time and effort to building a cohesive and inclusive global society that believes in diversity as the pillar of a brighter future. It also seeks to encourage entrepreneurship and excellence in establishing new benchmarks of tolerance at the national and international levels.