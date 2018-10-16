Noor Bank donates Dh1m to Al Jalila Foundation

By Wam

Noor Bank has contributed AED1 million from its late payments fund to Al Jalila Foundation, a UAE-based global not-for-profit organisation dedicated to transforming people’s lives through medical treatment, research and education. The donation will fund various activities and healthcare programmes to support those in need.

Sami Al Awadi, Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Government Relations of Noor Bank, presented the cheque to Sulaiman Baharoun, Director of Partnerships and Sustainability of Al Jalila Foundation.

Commenting on the donation, Al Awadi said, "As a financial institution that is strongly guided by the principles of Shari’a, Noor Bank works relentlessly to make a positive impact on society and giving back to the community is one of its key priorities. We are proud to support the vision of Al Jalila Foundation to improve the lives of the people in the UAE."

Baharoun, in turn, said, "Partnerships with distinguished financial institutions are instrumental in helping us to transform patients’ lives. We are grateful for the generosity of Noor Bank as it will further empower Al Jalila Foundation to support UAE Vision 2021 for a happy, healthy and prosperous nation."