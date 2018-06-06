Noor Dubai Foundation assist visually impaired in Bangladesh

The Noor Dubai Foundation concluded its mobile eye camp in Bangladesh by treating 6,100 visually impaired individuals in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, from 3rd to 9th May.

During its mobile eye camps in Bangladesh, the Foundation conducted 646 surgeries and distributed 1,923 eyeglasses with generous donations from the family of the late Abdul Salam Al Rafi.

Since the launch of the foundation’s outreach programme in 2008, over 257,338 individuals living in remote areas with minimal access to primary healthcare facilities have been screened, 25,954 people have been operated, and 60,111 have been given glasses.

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO and Board Member of the Noor Dubai Foundation, said the camp succeeded in treating patients at Makkah Hospital, which is 242km away from Rajshahi, where the main cause of visual impairment among adults is cataract, which can be easily reversed with the right treatment.

She stressed the Noor Dubai Foundation’s keenness to provide its diagnostic and treatment services to fight blindness in Bangladesh as out of its population of 166 million, 800,000 suffer from visual impairment. Of this 800,000, 40,000 are children below the age of 15 years old.

Dr. Taryam commended the family of the late Abdul Salam Rafi for making the camp a success and supporting the goals of the Noor Dubai Foundation for preventing the spread of diseases that cause blindness across the world.

Mohammad Al Rafi, the son of the late Abdul Salam Al Rafi, said his family is pleased that the donation they have made in the memory of their late father has benefitted more 6,100 people in need.

"Giving to those in need is a tradition that has been instilled in us by our late father as far back as I can remember and is actively encouraged by the leadership of our aspiring nation and blessed country. My family’s heartfelt gratitude goes to the Noor Dubai Foundation and the UAE government for their engagement in piloting such remarkable initiatives for noble causes. Today, I am grateful that we have positively impacted the lives of hundreds of people who will hopefully go on to positively impact hundreds more," he said.

Dr. Taryam revealed that Noor Dubai is currently preparing its extensive visual impairment prevention programme in Katsina in Northern Nigeria.

The Noor Dubai Foundation is a non-profit organisation, which has benefitted more than 27 million individuals since its inception in 2008 with the aim of providing treatment for preventable forms of blindness, preventing the spread of diseases that cause blindness and educating the public about the causes of blindness and the ways to avoid them.