Norwegians hope to perform "at their best"

By Wam

Norway's team for the Special Olympics opening in Abu Dhabi on 14th March are aiming "to perform at their best, like all Norwegian athletes who go abroad for competitions," according to Mette Berg, the head of the delegation.

The team includes athletes who will be competing in the ladies' handball competition and in equestrian dressage, golf, athletics, swimming, athletic gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics.

The two competitors in the equestrian dressage will be riding horses provided by the UAE, Berg told the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The team, who arrived at their Fujairah hotel at 5:00 this morning, were up for breakfast at 9:30 - a step that was essential to help them acclimatise, Berg said.

"It's important to start turning the clock, to get used to local time. To perform at your best, you have to be on local time, and it takes a 24-hour period to adjust by one hour."

Norway is three hours behind the UAE.

Local officials and volunteers met the Norwegian team on arrival at their hotel this morning and, Berg noted, "they presented a flower to each member of our team."

Over the next two days, the Norwegian athletes, coaches and officials will be given an introduction to Fujairah's culture and heritage and will meet local schoolchildren before travelling to Abu Dhabi for the opening of the Games.