Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Local Innovation and Global Presence’ session

The Ministry of Culture and Youth announced the agenda of the second week of a summer camp discussion session chaired by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth, entitled, "Innovation Industries: Local Innovation and Global Presence," attended by several Emirati entrepreneurs and innovators.

The session witnessed the participation of Hamad Al Muhairi, Co-Founder and Director-General of Gafla Jewellery, Aljud Lootah, Founder of Chef B Confections Studio, Manal Al Hammadi, Founder and Creative Director of Manal Al Hammadi, and Kholoud Sharafi, Creative Director of Tinkah.

"Cultural and innovation industries promote our culture and heritage around the world, through creative and modern Emirati products capable of competing in international markets," Al Kaabi said.

She stated that the creative sector is a key element that reinforces the sustainability of economic growth, noting that the ministry has adopted a unified strategy following the Future of Culture Retreat, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the "Creative Industries Contribution Index in the Country GDP," to identify the contributions of the culture sector.

"The Ministry of Culture and Youth is cooperating with its partners from the Arts and Cultural and Creative Industries Council and private sector to assess their needs, to establish a comprehensive system of policies and initiatives that will encourage creative entrepreneurship and support the discovery of talents who can lead the sector," she further added.

