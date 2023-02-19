Now in UAE you can get an Emirates ID in just 24 hours

By ArabianBusiness

UAE residents can now get their Emirates ID within 24 hours thanks to an urgent service provided by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

According to information provided on the official UAE government portal, the service, titled ‘Fawri’ is available for all age groups for UAE nationals and GCC nationals officially residing in UAE and can be obtained for:

However, expatriate residents who are not GCC nationals are only entitled to the urgent service in case of a replacement of their identity cards.

This is because “the issuance or renewal of identity cards for this category is linked to proof of residency and related procedures,” the website reads.

To avail the Fawri service, residents can visit any of the Customer Happiness Centres listed below without prior notice and present the required documents.

The Fawri service is available at the following ICP Customers Happiness Centres:

They will need to pay the regular stated fees plus an “urgent service” fee to obtain their Emirates ID within 24 hours.

According to the ICP website, this is cost to obtain an Emirates ID under the “urgent service:”

For UAE Nationals For GCC Nationals For Residents/Expats AED 100: Card issuance fee for five years.

AED 200: fees for issuing a card for ten years.

AED 50: service fee

AED 30: Typing Center fee

AED 150: fees for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centres AED 100: Card issuance fee for five years.

AED 50: Service fee

AED 30: Typing Center fee

AED 150: fees for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centres AED 100 (depending on the period of years): Card issuance fee for five years.

AED 50: Service fee

AED 30: Typing Center fee

AED 150: fees for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centres

The introduction of the Fawri service is a welcome development for UAE residents who need their Emirates ID card urgently, especially in cases where their card has been lost, stolen, or damaged.

This initiative will undoubtedly save them time and effort, as well as the hassle of having to wait for a longer period to receive their Emirates ID card.

