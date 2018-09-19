Now, RTA lets you choose a license plate based on your birth year

By Staff

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new phase of ‘Capture Your Memorable Moments on Your Vehicle’s Plate’ initiative for Code W. The initiative gives customers the opportunity to choose 5-digit licensing plates under this code resembling important dates & events in their lives such as birthday, employment date, wedding date, graduation date, among others. The available numbers relate to the period from 1967 to 2018.

“Number plates of Code W will be issued, as available, denoting years from 1967 to 2018. The total cost of the plate is Dh1670,” said Jamal Hashim Assada, Director of RTA’s Vehicles Licensing of Licensing Agency.

“Clients can buy such plates directly from Customers Happiness Centres across Dubai, service providers, strategic partners, RTA website (www.rta.ae), or the smart app (Dubai Drive). The ultimate objective of this initiative is to make people happier,” he explained.

"Launching this phase of ‘Capture Your Memorable Moments on Vehicle’s Plate’ initiative follows the remarkable response generated by previous phases under Codes U and V for the years 1967 to 2018. The initiative reflects the core role of RTA in providing new premium services to raise customers’ satisfaction and happiness by engaging them in selecting personalised plates of significant implications to themselves,” he added.