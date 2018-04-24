NSRC carries out emergency evacuation in Sweihan desert

The National Search and Rescue Centre, NSRC, carried out an emergency rescue and evacuation mission on Sunday as a Pakistani citizen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in the Sweihan desert in Abu Dhabi.

The NSRC operations control received a distress signal at 16:00. An ambulance patrol was contacted, which reported inaccessibility to the injured 35-year-old man due to the dunes.

The Centre then dispatched a search and rescue aircraft. The man was airlifted to Mafraq Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.