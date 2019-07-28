NYU Abu Dhabi announces recipients of 2020 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarship

By WAM

Thirty-two high-achieving secondary school students have been selected to participate in the rigorous 18-month New York University Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Summer Academy enrichment programme as recipients of the 2020 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarship for Outstanding High School Students.

Now in its ninth year, the programme offers an immersive educational experience that prepares Abu Dhabi-based Emirati students for entry into top-tier English-language universities throughout the world, including NYUAD.

The students were selected based on consideration of their academic achievement, English-language comprehension, motivation to attend college, leadership and interpersonal skills, and potential for growth and improvement, said a press release issued by NYUAD on Sunday.

The programme curriculum focuses on the development of critical thinking, writing, and discussion in English, quantitative reasoning, standardised test preparation, public speaking, and leadership.

Taking place during the two summers following grades 10 and 11 and including three semesters of online and in-person instruction throughout the academic year, the Summer Academy introduces students to the academic standards, norms, and values appropriate to the culture of leading international higher education institutions, in addition to providing college admission counselling.

This educational experience is supported both in the classroom and through extracurricular activities at NYUAD, NYU New York, and NYU Florence, Italy.

"We are committed to investing in our youth and providing them with the tools to develop into capable future leaders across all sectors," said H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who serves as a key advisor to the programme.

"This programme provides not only academic and intellectual development opportunities to help them succeed, but also builds their confidence and inspires them to reach their potential," she said.

During the first summer session, students study for approximately three weeks at NYUAD, and have the opportunity to travel to NYU’s academic centre in Florence, for nine additional days of study. The second summer session is similarly divided between Abu Dhabi and NYU New York.

In addition to continuing their academic programme in Florence and New York, the students engage in cultural activities such as visits to museums, historical sites, cultural events, and private meetings with local leaders, said the press release.