Officials praise UAE’s support for ICAO

By Wam

Officials participating in the ICAO Blockchain Aviation Summit and Exhibition in Abu Dhabi agreed on the importance of the new technology to the future of the global aviation sector industry, as it provides a unified platform for the secure exchange of information and data, making the air transport industry safer and more efficient.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the final day of the summit, the officials said that adopting the technology requires joint international efforts, which will benefit the global civil aviation sector.

They also praised the UAE’s support for the efforts of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, to adopt the technology.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, told WAM that adopting Blockchain technology will enable the global civil aviation sector to ensure its future, which requires joint international efforts.

Omar bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director-General of the GCAA, said that the UAE is promoting cooperation between government authorities and international partners in the aviation sector in confronting key challenges, and has proved its commitment to enhancing the cooperation between countries, through providing an interactive platform for enabling civil aviation leaders, relevant bodies and their partners to exchange knowledge and expertise in Blockchain technology.

Sulieman Ahmed Al-Bassam, Vice President of Airports at the Saudi General Civil Aviation Authority, said that the summit is a key global conference for the air transport industry, as it represents the future of civil aviation and enables it to adopt future’s technologies, which will benefit travellers in terms of safety and information security, as well as create trust.

Mohamed Khalifa Rahma, Regional Director of the ICAO for the Middle East, said that the UAE leads in launching initiatives that aim to develop the global civil aviation sector while pointing out that the UAE’s support for the ICAO’s relevant efforts will help advance the aviation sector, which will enable the industry to face current and future challenges related to air safety and aviation security.