Omar Al Olama meets CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

By Wam

On the sidelines of the Arab Health 2019 Exhibition and Congress 2019, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, met Madeline Bell, President and CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, to discuss fostering collaboration, nursing staff training, as well as a number of artificial intelligence-related issues.

The minister highlighted the UAE’s achievements within the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, in services and data analysis, as well as means to support initiatives to promote UAE's global leadership in all fields.

During the meeting, Bell spoke of issues related to new genetic treatment technologies, including "Bio bank" which provides a user-friendly experience and easy access to information.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and assistant undersecretaries For his part, Mohammad Salim Al Olama touched on MoHaP’s initiatives related to artificial intelligence, to facilitate providing world-class healthcare services according to the best international standards.

The Under-Secretary also met Jeff Lodinsky, Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy. The meeting was attended by assistant undersecretaries and Dr. Salem Al Darmaki, the advisor to the Minister of Health and Prevention, and discussed means of accelerating cooperation, and necessary licensing procedures for American medical firms to operate in the UAE.

The discussions touched on prospects of collaboration between the UAE and international pharmaceutical companies to transfer knowledge and accelerate exchange of expertise.