On behalf of Khalifa, Fujairah Ruler attends funeral ceremony for late Tunisian president

By WAM

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, attended, on Saturday, the funeral ceremony for the late Tunisian President, Beji Caid Essebsi, who died on Thursday at the age of 92.

Sheikh Hamad conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Mohamed Ennaceur, the interim President.

Sheikh Hamad expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah to shower His mercy on the deceased and rest his soul in Paradise.

The funeral service, which took place at the presidential palace in Carthage, was attended by a number of kings, heads of state, prime ministers, foreign ministers and high-level state representatives.