One million apples donated for ’10 million meals’ campaign

By Dubai Media Office

Farzana Trading donated one million apples to be distributed with meals for communities affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign continues to receive massive support after exceeding its target within the first week of its launch by drawing donations to secure more than 11 million meals.

Farzana Trading, key importer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables in UAE market, is among food suppliers in the country who made in-kind donations that enriched the diversity of food distributed to low-income individuals and families. The ’10 million meals’ campaign’s call center alone recorded in-kind donations of more than 163,000 meals within the first week of launch.

Mohamed Hassan Al Sherif, chairman of Farzana Trading, said, “The ’10 million meals’ has attracted huge response from across all trading sectors, and we had to support this humanitarian campaign that aims to beat hunger.”

He added, “The UAE has offered an opportunity for everyone with ambitions to grow. The campaign presents an opportunity to return the favor and contribute to the annual growth of philanthropy to equal our economic growth, as stated in article nine of the UAE’s 50-year charter.”

The campaign has received unique in-kind donations since its launch that went beyond food items and parcels including water bottles, dates and fruits.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced last week the launch of the ’10 million meals’ campaign to provide food support to families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign is led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

The overarching Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) oversees the ’10 million meals’ campaign in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19.=

Four ways to donate

Individuals and entities can still make financial or in-kind donations to provide food assistance to people in need as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign.

Donors can purchase a preferred number of meals online at www.10millionmeals.ae to be distributed to disadvantaged individuals and families across the country. They can also donate via SMS (Etisalat and Du) to numbers listed on the website. Donors can make a transfer to ’10 million meals’ campaign bank account at Dubai Islamic Bank with IBAN no.:AE430240001580857000001.

For in-kind contributions, donors have the chance to provide packaged or canned food supplies or arrange food parcels for distribution through directly contacting the campaign’s organizing team on the toll-free number 8004006.

