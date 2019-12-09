One million people across 5 countries benefit from ERC’s winter aid campaign

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, said that the ERC has carried out a winter aid campaign valued at AED15 million.

The winter aid campaign has assisted one million individuals across Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon and Greece.

According to Sheikh Hamdan, the ERC will continue providing aid and assistance to Syrian refugees, and support host countries to improve their conditions during the winter months.

The ERC aims to widen the scope of beneficiaries of its winter aid campaign in Jordan. It has distributed aid to Syrian refugees in the Mrajeeb Al Fhood Refugee Camp, as well as other camps and shelter centres, both inside and outside the country.

The number of beneficiaries of the UAE’s winter aid campaign, costing AED4.84 million in Jordan, totalled 135,000 people, while in Lebanon, 100,000 people have benefitted, especially in the country’s mountainous areas. Emirati aid distributed in Beirut, Bekaa, Arsal, Akar, North Lebanon, Mount Lebanon and Sidon, valued at AED2.21 million.

The ERC also provided aid to refugees in Kurdistan in Iraq, which has witnessed the arrival of a significant number of displaced persons from other Iraqi cities, along with Syrian refugees.

The UAE aid authority provided winter aid worth AED2.03 million to some 225,000 individuals in the Erbil governorate, including refugees situated in the Kawergosk Refugee Camp, Darashakran Camp, Camp Karemlesh, and Baharka Camp.

The ERC also supported 125,000 individuals affected by severe climate conditions in Greece, especially refugees in the Ritsona and Larissa Camps - both funded by the UAE. The value of aid distributed to these camps totalled AED2 million, while in Egypt some AED1.21 million in aid was distributed by the ERC to 175,000 people.

According to the UAE aid authority, a further 240,000 individuals will receive assistance, valued at AED2.71 million, across neighbouring countries, as part of its winter aid campaign.