Online voting for SGCA’s ‘The Voice of the People’ opens

The International Government Communication Centre, IGCC, a subsidiary of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, has called on the nation to actively vote for their favourite public campaign launched by the five finalists of the Sharjah Government Communication Award’s new public voting category "The Voice of the People – UAE" category.

The five finalists are, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, Kalba City Municipality, UAE Ministry of Finance, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Sharjah Police.

Finalists were chosen from amongst 27 public campaigns nominated for this category which was launched to boost community involvement in enhancing government communications. They are as follows: Be aware The initiative was launched in 2017 by the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority to raise awareness about resource rationalisation within the community in an engaging and creative way.

The initiative targeted all segments of the community by organising outreach sessions at several government departments, malls and markets.

Our flag, our responsibility As part of the initiative, Kalba City Municipality distributed 8,000 flags in 23 areas in Sharjah. The five-day initiative was led by 294 participating volunteers and supported by the Sharjah Police.

Supporting entrepreneurs to attract innovators The Ministry of Finance launched the campaign to support entrepreneurs by highlighting their offerings. The initiative utilised the ministry’s website to launch support programmes and held workshops, in addition to announcing special incentives to promote suppliers’ portals.

Customer happiness centre Last year, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department launched a customer happiness centre to support its clients and promote its digital transformation strategy and services. The department teams worked to ensure high customer satisfaction rates through a comprehensive plan to ensure that service was quick and seamless. Its online platform received 1,000 hits.

Despite the diverse nationalities of the customers it served, the centre was able to attain the highest satisfaction rate of 93 percent in the emirate. It earned the centre a five-star rating, the first of its kind in the emirate.

Sharjah Police Desert Park The Sharjah Police launched the fourth edition of the Sharjah Police Desert Park in 2019. The park attracted 78,000 visitors with a packed schedule of sports, entertainment and well-being activities.

