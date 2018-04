The UAE welcomed 106,703 Japanese visitors from 2017 up to March 2018, revealed Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

''In 2017, Japanese visitors stood at 78,140 while 28,563 visited the UAE during the first quarter of 2018,'' he said.

He added that UAE's strategic partnership with Japan contributes to strengthening bilateral cooperation and increasing the UAE prominence internationally.