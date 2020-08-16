Over 140 international professional participate in 'Waterfalls' initiative

By WAM

More than 140 of the most prominent doctors, experts and scientists in the health sector, as well as 67 scientific, medical and academic international institutions, along with accreditation bodies in the medical field are starting to participate remotely in the Waterfalls initiative for continuous education.

The initiative was launched by the UAE government with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative is implemented and supervised by the team of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as part of the initiatives of the Behavioural Rewards Department at the Ministry of the Impossible.

The Behavioural Rewards Department in cooperation with the consulting partner INDEX Holding, is organising this global initiative for continuous education and specialised remote training. They aim aims to empower one million medical staff around the world, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, administrators and health experts in the hospital and medical services sectors, as well as workers in the Humanitarian Relief sector in areas of pandemics and health disasters.

This is part of the UAE’s benevolent humanitarian efforts, which were launched from the perspective of the global responsibility that emanates from the characteristics of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the principal driving force behind the formation of the UAE and its openness to the world.

The cadre in health and humanitarian sector participate in the design and development of the scientific lectures, educational sessions and remote training workshops. They are well-known experts from the US, Australia, the UK, Greece, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Spain and many other countries, with the support of a large number of international institutions enabling this project.

The sessions will enhance the skills and experiences of the participants, and inform them of the latest developments in their fields, which will allow them to face all health crises and emergencies in the future.

Topics of the scientific lectures and the specialised seminars comprehend many urgent medical topics in various fields and specialties of medicine: pharmacy, nutrition, nursing, dentistry and hospital management, in addition to many important specialised topics in the academic sector and other vital sectors of interest to society.

Participants will obtain a certificate and scientific hours approved by the international scientific and academic bodies, which will also enable them to fulfill their scientific career through remote continuous education.

Participants of this remote initiative can register for these sessions through the website waterfalls.ae, and they will receive, after sessions are completed, a training certificate and credit hours from the participating international scientific and academic bodies.

